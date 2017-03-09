Canadian Youth Braves Storm on Horseback to Deliver Food to Stranded Driver Uplift

This 18-year-old woman is a shining example of Canadian kindness – and Canadian resilience to the cold.

Eileen Eagle Bears was warm and dry at home with her family during Monday’s blizzard near Brandon, Manitoba when highway cameras showed a trucker stuck in the snow on the side of highway 10.

The trucker, a Winnipeg driver named Peter Douglas, had had to spend Monday night in his truck waiting for the snow to clear up. On Tuesday morning, however, he awoke to an unusual surprise.

Eileen had trekked two and a half miles on horseback – and some of the distance on foot due to the ice – so she could deliver a thermos of hot coffee to Peter.

Later that day, Eileen returned once more to give Peter water and a thermos of stew.

Peter was eventually towed, but he was still shocked that the youth underwent so much trouble just to help him out.

“She had to walk that horse half a mile up that hill and half a mile down because it was so icy. Blew me away,” Douglas told CTV. “She said she saw me on the camera. Her and her family were watching.”

