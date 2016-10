All These Celebrities Had To Fail Big Time in Order to Succeed...

Uplift

Good News Network

Thomas Edison was called too stupid to learn anything; Walt Disney was told he never had any original ideas; and Oprah Winfrey was fired from her first television job.

Sometimes we forget about how great icons had to fail in order to succeed, so here’s a video that will inspire you to never stop trying to do your best.

(WATCH the video below)

