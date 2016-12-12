Cheap Water Filter Has Delivered Clean Water to Thousands Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This easily assembled water filter can be built for 1/10th of the cost – and it’s already delivered clean water to thousands of Bangladeshis.

The filter consists of a low-cost, electricity-free wooden frame. The construction manual is so easy to understand, users who aren’t able to read can decipher the instructions via assembly diagrams.

Over 400 other projects have downloaded the model manual for local outreach programs, which provided over 5,500 people with clean drinking water in 2016. The nonprofit plans to reach 1 million citizens by 2021.

