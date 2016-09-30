Check Out These 23 Baby Pandas Making Their World Debut (WATCH)

Check Out These 23 Baby Pandas Making Their World Debut (WATCH) News

Earth by McKinley Corbley

What’s black, white, and cute all over? These 23 baby giant pandas making their first televised appearance to the world.

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding hosted an event in China this Thursday celebrating the birth of cubs, moving the species from ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable’.

VIDEO: Bear Literally Can’t Stop Jumping For Joy After Being Rescued

Out of the 27 pandas bred at the center, 23 of the little bears range from 1 to 4-months-old.

This year alone, the number of newborns has doubled due to refined breeding techniques.

(WATCH the video below)

Spread The Cuteness: Click To Share