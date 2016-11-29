Check Out Dog’s Sweet Reaction to Seeing Real Life Santa Clause Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

My dogs favorite toy is Santa, so we brought her to see him pic.twitter.com/vPl6YMyOIz — John (@jjmontaldo) November 23, 2016

Kya has always had a little plush Santa Clause chew toy by her side since last Christmas with the Montaldo family – so when she sees her buddy come to life, this Shiba Inu is all smiles.

LOOK: Bachelor’s Christmas Lights Attract a Wife

John Montaldo saw that Santa was doing a pet photo shoot at the mall, so he decided to bring Kya along.

The entire time they were waiting in like, Kya was reportedly fixated on her toy come to life. When it came time to finally take the photo, the pup’s happiness was totally unmatched. The picture shows a beaming Kya who looks like she was just granted the Christmas miracle of a lifetime.

Click To Share The Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by John Montaldo