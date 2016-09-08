Check Out Our Favorite Hairdos From The Beard and Mustache Championships

Photo by @GregAndersonPhoto
If you think 2016 has been pretty wild and wooly already, wait till you see the competitors of this year’s National Beard and Mustache Championship competitors.

 

Shot by Las Vegas-based commercial photographer Greg Anderson, the competition featured some pretty hairy categories like Best Dali Mustache, Best Fu Manchu, Best Sideburns, and Best Imperial Mustache.

 

This was Greg’s third time in four years photographing the championship and he says it gets better every time.

 

“I went in loving the style, eccentricity and photogenic nature of the competition and now I love the guys that show up year after year, have a great time, and let me hang out even though I just have a poorly maintained ‘business beard’,” Greg told the Good News Network. “It’s a great group I hope to keep photographing and drinking beer with for a long time to come.”

 

This competitive display of masculinity took place on Labor Day weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

