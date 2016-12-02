Check Out This Gingerbread Mansion That Took 500 Hours to Build

This is no measly gingerbread house – this is a fully-fledged French Renaissance-style chateau that took 500 hours of labor to build.

The Biscuiteers, a team of talented pastry artists working at a London cookie boutique, built a gingerbread replica of Waddesdon Manor.

Ever since they started the edible endeavor in September, the artists have used 65 pounds of butter and sugar, 240 eggs and 475 pounds of icing.

