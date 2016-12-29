Check Out These Kids Who Totally Kicked Butt in 2016

10. How One Girl Fed Thousands Thanks to an Unusually Large Cabbage

This little girl became the founder of a nation-wide organization feeding the homeless thanks to a freakishly large 3rd grade project.

natalie-hampton-carolyn-hampton

9. Teen Creates ‘Sit With Us’ App For Bullied School Children

Natalie Hampton knows the feeling of sitting alone in a cafeteria during school lunch time – that’s why she created Sit With Us: an innovative app that allows children to coordinate safe places to eat and make new friends.

Invisible Disabilities Sign-Andrew Cowan Scottish Parliament

8. Child With Invisible Disability Creates Bathroom Sign With Go-Ahead from Government

This 10-year-old girl was tired of strangers giving her dirty looks whenever she needed to use the handicap bathroom, so she designed her own sign to remind them that not all disabilities are visible.

13-year-old-google-prize-winner-released

7. 13-Year-old Receives Google Science Prize for Ingenious Medical Solution

Anushka Naiknaware from Beaverton, Oregon became one of the top eight finalists of an international Google-run science competition after she invented bandages that notify doctors when they needed to be changed.

miles-for-mats-crochet-screenshot-WXMI

6. Students Crochet Plastic Bags Into Sleeping Mats for the Homeless

Honor students are turning plastic shopping bags into “miles of mats” to keep the homeless warm during the cold Michigan winter– and those pesky bags out of the trash.

kid-friends-youtube

5. Girl Hailed for Using Google Translate to Befriend New Student

In this day and age, you don’t have to speak each other’s language to make new friends – you just need a phone.

Mikalia released Whole Foods

4. Girl’s Lemonade Recipe to Saves Bees Turned Into Million Dollar Whole Foods Deal

This 11-year-old girl has turned her grandmother’s flaxseed lemonade recipe into a national business—and she is donating ten percent of the proceeds to saving honey bees.

Emma Yang and Grandma-Released

3. 12-Year-old Creates First App to Help Alzheimer’s Patients Keep Track of Things

After Emma Yang’s grandmother forgot hers and her dad’s birthdays, the cogs in her young brain started to turn – what if there was an app that could help dementia patients keep track of events, faces, dates, and information?

Boy Donates Books to Inmates released Montgomery County TN Sheriffs Office

2. Boy Spends Allowance on Books For Prison: ‘I’ve Never Seen A Kid With A Heart Like His’

Nine-year-old Tyler Fugett told his mom he wanted to give people who were behind bars at the Montgomery County Jail something to take their minds off their surroundings.

Tyler figured if inmates read, they don’t have time to think about doing bad things.

Sleeping bag for homeless screenshot TheJournal

1. Teen Invents Rain, Fire-proof Sleeping Bag for Homeless, and Offers Jobs

An Irish girl has invented a life-saving sleeping bag for the homeless–with the added benefit of creating jobs for some former street dwellers.

