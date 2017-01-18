Chef Delivers Free Pizza, Water to Drivers Stuck in Traffic Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

A pizza chef is being hailed for his generosity after he personally delivered pizza and water to dozens of drivers stuck in traffic.

Cars were at a standstill for hours in Genoa, Italy on Monday because of a large wildfire that was covering the highways in smoke.

WATCH: Instead of Being Angry at a Traffic Jam, These Drivers Built a Snowman

Many of the pizza recipients took to social media and praised for the restaurant owner for his compassion. Humbly, he attributed his kind gesture to simply feeling empathetic for the drivers and said that the real heroes were the firefighters combatting the blaze.

“You can’t leave people starving at dinner time,” he wrote on the pizzeria’s Facebook page. “A margherita is a small gesture that can get a bad day back on track.”

Pass The Pie On: Click To Share – Photo by Jeffery W, CC