China to Build Giant Solar Plant at Chernobyl

Two Chinese firms have announced plans to construct a solar power plant inside the 1,000 mile exclusion zone radius surrounding Chernobyl starting next year.

Chernobyl is a Ukrainian city that was abandoned in 1986 following a massive explosion caused by their nuclear reactor. The disaster polluted the surrounding area with radiation, making it mostly inaccessible – until now.

“There will be remarkable social benefits and economic ones as we try to renovate the once damaged area with green and renewable energy,” Shu Hua, the chairman of GCL-SI, said in a press release.

Though they have become the number one manufacturer in solar power, China has been encouraged to slash their carbon footprint since they reportedly derive 66% of their energy from coal use, according to the Energy Information Administration. The nation has since announced plans to eliminate all CO2 emissions by 2030 by expanding their international solar power presence and tripling their generated wind power.

Photo by СмdяСояd, CC

