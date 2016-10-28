Chobani Announces Paid Parental Leave Policy For All Employees No Matter the Wage News

Not only is their yogurt delicious, but Chobani is also a shining example of a happy and fair place to work.

Chobani founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Hamdi Ulukaya announced earlier this month that the company would be offering six weeks of 100% paid parental leave to all salaried and hourly employees starting in 2017.

“As a founder and a new father, my son opened my eyes to the fact that the vast majority of workers in this country don’t have access to paid family leave when they have a new child,” said Ulukaya. “That’s especially true when it comes to manufacturing and that needs to change in this country and Chobani needed to be part of that change.”

Chobani also announced that it had been given the Great Place to Work® certification, an independent recognition given to the country’s best workplaces. Using proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

The certification is fitting considering the immigrant CEO’s decision early this year to offer 10% of the corporation’s stock to 2,000 employees as incentive to stay and continue working.

The yogurt company’s parental leave policy change follows that of several American corporations wanting to give their employees the time that they need with their kids, like Hilton Hotels and Netflix. Since the United States is one of the only industrialized nations that doesn’t guarantee paid parental leave, the policy changes will hopefully give birth to a more positive trend in worker benefits.

