City to Offer Workshop on How to Raise Backyard Chickens

The city of Berkeley, California is hosting a free workshop on April 23rd about how to raise chickens in your backyard.

Since urban farming is becoming increasingly more popular because of its sustainability and ethical appeal, the Berkeley Animal Care center will be teaching participants about a host of important foul issues, such as proper zoning, legality, housing chickens responsibly, and interacting with your birds.

If you’re interested in signing up for the workshop, be sure to RSVP, because spaces fill up fast.

