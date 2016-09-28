Commercial Trade of the Pangolin Has Just Been Banned

Delegates at a U.N. wildlife convention have voted to ban the trade of all eight species of Asian and African pangolins.

Yesterday at the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora meeting, delegates voted to protect the ant-eating mammal, which is heavily poached for its scales and meat.

The decision will likely be approved at a plenary session next week.

Previously, the delegates required control on the Asian pangolin trade, but now commercial trade will be prohibited entirely (Christopher Torchia, AP/Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Sept. 28).

