Community Searches For Child Who Launched Xmas Balloon For Dad in Heaven Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

A mysterious holiday letter attached to a ballon was found lying in a Scotland field – and it has triggered a community-wide search for its author.

The note – addressed to a deceased father in heaven – contains a Christmas list written by a loving child.

“Oh ya before I go here’s my dream and xmas list: my dream is for you my daddy to put under my pillow that you wrote. My xmas list: boots/studs, Astros, rebounder net, new Premier League ball, Real Madrid kit.”

The letter was found by Stuart McColl in a field of Balmule House, north of Townhill. He posted a photo of the note to social media asking for information on its writer so he could surprise the child with his Christmas gifts and make his dreams come true.

“This was just too sad to ignore. I’ve never done anything like this before but it’s a really tragic story so it would be great to do something to help this person who is having such a tough time,” Stuart told the Dunfermline Press.

