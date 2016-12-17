Company Makes 500 Copies Of Discontinued Cup For Man’s Autistic Son News

A distressed father took to Twitter earlier this month to find a replacement for his autistic son’s beloved sippy cup – the story eventually gained so much traction, it caught the attention of the manufacturer.

Ben’s father, Marc, posted a photo of the cup to social media, asking if anyone could send him a replacement. Users started tracking results and responses with the #CupForBen movement hashtag, until Tommee Tippee, the baby product manufacturing company responsible for the model stepped in to help.

The company located the blueprint for the 10-year discontinued cup in a Chinese factory and restarted production to make 500 units so Ben will never again find himself without his favorite cup.

