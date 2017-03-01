Cop Befriends Loner Veteran With Dementia, Raises Money, Applies as Guardian Uplift

Heroes by Good News Network

Sergeant Jon Sterling says he bonded with a Korean War veteran named Norm because they’re both a little “eccentric.”

The two became fast friends after Norm called the police station where Sterling worked to report suspicious activity.

Now that Norm has been diagnosed with early on-set dementia, Sterling is doing what he can to help, like making sure he is getting veterans benefits. He’s applied for guardianship of his friend and has raised ten thousand dollars on a GoFundMe page to help care for his health and living needs.

(WATCH the video below)

