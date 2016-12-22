Cop Shows a Student How to Tie His Tie Instead of Writing...

Cop Shows a Student How to Tie His Tie Instead of Writing a Ticket (WATCH) Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This student was sure that he was in trouble after he got pulled over by Officer Martin Folczyk for speeding.

LOOK: Rescued Pit Bull is Showered with Love From the Police Who Saved Her

While Trevor Keeney from the University of Wisconsin-Stout was fetching his license and insurance papers, Officer Martin knotted the tie around his own neck before giving it to Trevor and explaining how to adjust it.

Keeney was let off with a warning and – thanks to Officer Martin’s lesson – a chic, properly knotted necktie for his presentation.

(WATCH the video below)

Do Knot Let Your Friends Miss Out: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint