Cops Throw Surprise Birthday Party for 83-Year-old Living Alone

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Since this 83-year-old lives too far away for her three children to visit her, it looked like she would be spending her birthday alone. Fortunately, she has some friends on the local police force who wouldn’t let that happen.

Lalita has been on the force’s ‘senior citizens requiring care and protection’ for the last 25 years. Many of the department officials have run errands or completed small chores for the octogenarian, hence her loving nickname “Mother”.

“She is like my mother,” senior police inspector B. M. Kakad told the Hindu. “She was very happy with the birthday celebration. She said her children visited her a few times every year and were unable to come frequently.”

