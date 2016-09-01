Costa Rica Has Been Powered Only By Renewable Energy For 122 Days

Costa Rica has just hit its 122nd day straight with its electrical grid powered only by renewable energy.

The Latin American country hopes to achieve their goal of going a year without fossil fuels as well as beating last year’s record of 285 environmentally friendly days.

Last year’s dependency on hydroelectricity, wind, solar, and geothermal energy accounted for 99% of the island’s power.

Since the cost of energy dropped by 12% for the country’s residents, government officials hope to go even farther and become carbon neutral in five years.

