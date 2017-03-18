County in Texas is Helping Veterans Pay Their Utility Bills News

In one county of Texas, low-income veterans are being supported by a program created to cover their unpaid utility bills.

The initiative, run by the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, was funded by a $300,000 grant awarded by the state’s Texas Veteran’s Commission.

The campaign, called Project Bravo Zulu, has reportedly already distributed $100,000 to over 200 patriots in need.

“Man, the best thing you can do is go and try and get assistance because it’s out there, if you really look for it and you really want to pick yourself up,” one veteran told KRGV.

