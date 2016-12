Couple Adopts 5 Siblings on Nat’l Adoption Day so They Won’t Be...

Couple Adopts 5 Siblings on Nat’l Adoption Day so They Won’t Be Separated Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Becoming a parent is no easy feat for anyone – but this couple stepped up to the plate by adopting five siblings at once.

MORE: Mom Adopts Hospice Babies No One Else Wants

“We really strove to keep the children together. All the children have left is each other,” Brenda told InsideEdition. “We have the capability. We needed to adopt these kids.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The News With Your Friends