This Couple May Not Have Children But They Do Have a Bear (WATCH) Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

Svetlana and Yuriy Panteleenko are a typical Russian couple living in Moscow; they eat dinner together, water their plants, watch TV in the evening – but instead of having children, they’ve raised Stepan, a 300-pound bear.

The couple has been criticized online for ‘stealing’ the cub from the wild, but Stepan is quite happy to be extremely domesticated. He has never bitten his adopted human parents and is always affectionate and sociable. He’s even learned how to help nurture the garden plants by holding a watering can between his paws.

The 7-foot-tall gentle giant goes through 52 pounds of fish, vegetables and eggs every day, but his favorite treat is a bowl of sweetened condensed milk. He stays in shape by playing football, wrestling with his parents, and giving bear hugs –and high-fives–to his two best friends.

