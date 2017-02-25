Down Syndrome Couple Celebrates 22 Years Together (Video) Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

These two adorable people with Down syndrome have become a couple that defied all odds.

The two were dating for 18 months until Tommy finally popped the big question – and Maryanne didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Now, 22 years later, the two are still going strong and are just as in love as the day they met.

(WATCH the video below)

