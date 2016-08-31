Couple Wins Free Pizza For a Year, Donates it to Homeless Shelter Instead Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

Hannah Spooner and her boyfriend had only visited Little Ceasar’s pizzeria for one sit-down meal – which is why they were all the more surprised when they won free pies for a year.

Though the prize might have been tempting for most people, the two decided it would be put to better use elsewhere.

They donated the pizza voucher to Covenant House, a local homeless shelter in Detroit, Michigan.

The center workers were extremely grateful for the compassionate gesture – though they feed their residents three meals a day, fresh-baked Italian food is always a special treat for those less fortunate.

(WATCH the video below)

