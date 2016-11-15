Cows Trapped by New Zealand Earthquake Are Finally Rescued Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

These three cows went viral after helicopter footage showing the animals’ plight was published to the internet following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake in New Zealand.

Apart from being without water for 24 hours, the livestock were unharmed. They, along with 14 other members of the herd, were successfully rescued despite the incredibly rocky terrain following the disaster.

The earthquake struck Kaikoura – a relatively small tourist town of 3,500 people – early on Monday. Though the island is being rocked by landslides and flooding, there is currently a diligent team of helicopters airlifting stranded victims to safety.

(WATCH the video below)

