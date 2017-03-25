Most Creative Job Application Ever? Student Raps His Way to Fallon Internship

Most Creative Job Application Ever? Student Raps His Way to Fallon Internship Culture

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

In what is being hailed as the most creative job application of all time, Jake Sirianni landed an internship with Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show” by rapping all the reasons why he was the man for the job.

Jake, who is a communications major at Washington State University, got the idea for the application from an old episode of the talk show in which Daniel Radcliffe raps the “Alphabet Aerobics”.

LOOK: One-Legged Man Hops Into Funny Annual Halloween Costumes

“Do you need an intern? Cause I’m getting a degree in communication. [If you’re] looking for an intern then I recommend you listen,” raps Jake. “Optimistic, obedient, and a trend setter. Need more information? Please read my cover letter!”

Fallon was so impressed by the youth’s unique approach, he announced on the show that Jake had landed the position.

“That is amazing. Jake. If you’re watching, and you better be watching, the answer is yes,” said Fallon. “Pack your bags, buddy. I’ll see you this summer, baby. I can’t wait to meet you, man. Get ready to work.”

Jake, who has been watching the “Tonight Show” since he was a kid, called it a “dream come true”.

(WATCH the video below)

Click TO Share The Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint