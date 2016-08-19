CLOSE
Sports
Athlete Overcomes Depression and Brings Home Olympic Silver for Home Crowd in Brazil
Aug 19, 2016
1
The champion is back! Brazilian gymnast Diego Hypólito amazed the nation during the 2016 Rio Olympic games and finally beat his greatest enemy: depression. (adsbygoogle =...
Olympic Runners Don’t Leave Each Other’s Side During Race Despite Injured Ankle
Aug 17, 2016
0
Abbey D'Agostino and Nikki Hamblin could have left each other behind for the sake of the gold, but that's not the true Olympian spirit.
Watch Barack and Michelle Get Psyched About the Olympics With a Pop Quiz
Aug 14, 2016
0
Before we began cheering on our national teams, President Obama and the First Lady teamed up to share their favorite Olympic memories.
Brazil Finally Wins a Match, Uplifting its Nation During Troubled Olympics
Aug 11, 2016
0
Brazil finally won a football match giving their fans who are hosting the troubled Olympics something to cheer about in the men’s soccer tournament in Rio.
Paraplegic Inspires Everyone After Learning to Swim, Setting Records
Jul 6, 2016
0
“When I began water therapy," said Beth. "No one expected me to ever move in the water without someone holding me up." After my youngest...
Watch Wales Fans Ecstatic at Historic Win Over Belgium, ‘Bring on Portugal!’
Jul 3, 2016
0
After not qualifying for a major tournament in 58 years, Wales erupts in celebration as their team defied the odds to reach the Euro Cup semi-finals, beating top seed, Belgium, 3-1.
