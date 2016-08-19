CLOSE

Sports

The champion is back! Brazilian gymnast Diego Hypólito amazed the nation during the 2016 Rio Olympic games and finally beat his greatest enemy: depression. (adsbygoogle =...

Abbey D'Agostino and Nikki Hamblin could have left each other behind for the sake of the gold, but that's not the true Olympian spirit.

Before we began cheering on our national teams, President Obama and the First Lady teamed up to share their favorite Olympic memories.

Brazil finally won a football match giving their fans who are hosting the troubled Olympics something to cheer about in the men’s soccer tournament in Rio.

“When I began water therapy," said Beth. "No one expected me to ever move in the water without someone holding me up." After my youngest...

After not qualifying for a major tournament in 58 years, Wales erupts in celebration as their team defied the odds to reach the Euro Cup semi-finals, beating top seed, Belgium, 3-1.

