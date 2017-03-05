Customer Admires Chick-fil-A Employee So Much, He Built Him a New Home

Customer Admires Chick-fil-A Employee So Much, He Built Him a New Home Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Ever since Bryan Smith met Shakeel Williams at Chick-Fil-A, he couldn’t help but feel inspired by the youth’s kindness and disposition.

So as a gift to his beloved restaurant server, Bryan built a house for the young man and his family.

RELATED: Hooters Waitress Gives Kidney to Customer She Barely Knew

When Bryan first befriended the youth after ordering a chicken sandwich, the two became closer and closer. Bryan, who is the president of a title agency, started helping to pay for Shakeel’s medical bills.

Then, while he was giving Shakeel a ride home from work one day, he decided he was going to do something even bigger: he was going to build the Williams family a house of their own.

The results were magical. “It’s like a blessing,” Shekeel told WCBD.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends – Photo by WCBD