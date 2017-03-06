Dad Builds Backyard Roller Coaster For 3-Year-old Son

Who needs to go to Six Flags when you can have your own private roller coaster in your back yard?

The Dad of the Year award goes to Scott Brazelton for building a miniature roller coaster for his 3-year-old son Wyatt.

The Navy pilot spent several weeks building the 140-foot long ride out of PVC pipe and lumber in the backyard of their home in Whidbey Island, Washington.

Scott had originally been reading up on do-it-yourself online plans explaining how to build a treehouse – but then he found instructions on something far more interesting: building mini rollercoasters.

“I studied engineering in college a little bit,” Brazelton told the Whidbey Times. “I wouldn’t say it’s any special ability on my part. It’s very convenient nowadays to go online and pretty much learn how to do anything. You can tile a house or you can do something as crazy as this.”

(WATCH the video below)

 

