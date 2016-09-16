Days-old Puppy Rescued From Trash Pile Thanks to Clever Dog Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

This week-old pup may not have lived past 24 hours if she hadn’t been discovered by a stubborn passing dog named Poppy.

Poppy the terrier was on a walk with her owner when she dashed over to a trash pile and refused to heel when called.

The puppy fondly dubbed Autumn was taken to the Dublin SPCA in Ireland where she will be properly nursed through her adolescence by a foster family.

“We have no idea why this little pup was abandoned in the way she was but we know it is a miracle she is alive as the place she was left is an empty almost derelict site well away from the public where rubbish is dumped in a corner,” the Dublin SPCA said on Facebook. “Autumn will now go to an experienced foster home and hopefully will grow up to be a happy healthy dog all thanks to Poppy and her vigilant owner.”

Photo by Dublin SPCA