Declining U.S. Divorce Rate Falls to Lowest in 40 Years Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

According to a new report released by the National Center for Family and Marriage Research, more and more American couples are choosing to stay together through sickness and health instead of choosing divorce.

MORE: World’s Longest Marriage Ends in Husband’s Death: Wife Says It was Blessing to be Married

Hawaii had the least divorces per capita, resulting in 11 out of every 1,000 marriages. Washington D.C. had the highest with a two-year streak of 30 divorces per 1,000.

The decline could result in less people getting married to begin with, however the rate of marriages has been fairly stable since 2010. Utah, the state with the highest amount of marriages at 61.3 per 1,000 women, has a fairly average divorce rate of 21 – much less than the fifty fifty success odds American weddings have been given in the past.

Multiply The Good: Click To Share – Photo by Lengocdung, CC Republish

Reprint