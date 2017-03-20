Denmark Rids Itself of Foreign Debt For First Time in 183 Years

After Denmark pays off the final installment of a $1.5 billion loan to the United States today, it will be the first time the nation will have been without foreign currency debts since 1834.

Denmark first raised foreign loans in 1757 issued from the Netherlands and Germany in order to bulk up their federal reserves – but as of now, the debt-to-gross national product ratio has become one of the lowest amongst major European economies, according to the European Commission.

“The central government has not needed to raise any loans in foreign currency, and the loans have been gradually repaid,” the central bank said on Monday.

