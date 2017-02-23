Deputy Writes Heartfelt Note to Teen Who ‘Stole’ His Bike to Get Home Uplift

Most people would probably be pretty irked if they woke up to find that their bicycle had been stolen, but not Deputy Josh Bowden. That’s because he was given a special note that was left at the scene of the crime.

On Monday morning, Josh found a letter written by a 19-year-old girl in place of where his bike had been.

“To whom this may concern, I want to sincerely apologize for taking your bike the night of the Super Bowl. I had to walk from Radford to Blacksburg at 2am because of drunk boys, a dead phone, and no money/rides in Radford. Regardless, I had every intent to return it to you. I saw the Sheriff car and hoped you would understand a 19-year-old girl’s rationale. It was still 16 miles but at least I had some safety with your bike. I’m genuinely sorry and hope you can forgive me for returning it so late and taking it without permission.”

It was signed only by the initial “M”.

Josh was so struck by the heartfelt note, that he took to social media to try and find M and tell her that he didn’t mind her borrowing his bike – he did, however, care about her safety in the future.

“I don’t know if you will ever see this, but I put it on Facebook in the hopes that maybe you would,” writes Bowden.

“I’m sure you have a family that loves you very much and people who value your existence. In the future please don’t put yourself in such a precarious position, but if you ever do, have a backup plan. Should that fail, please bypass my bicycle and come knock on my door.”

The response – along with a few personal tips from Bowden on future safety plans – has already been shared by thousands, while M – true to her word – eventually returned the bike in secret.

