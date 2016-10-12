Diabetic Boy Saves Pennies for 4 Years, Finally Gets Beloved Service Dog Uplift

Pets by McKinley Corbley

4 years ago, Aiden Heath discovered that he had type 1 diabetes – and that he could get a service dog to help him manage it.

Even though certified service dogs usually cost up to $15,000, Aiden’s mom Jenni told him to start saving his pennies and he would be there in no time.

That’s when they adopted Angel, a chocolate Labrador who had passed all of her service tests.

MORE: Beloved Town Dog Has Made 4-Mile Trek Every Day For 10 Years Just to Visit Neighbors

With Angel by Aiden’s side, she will be able to smell his blood sugar drop thirty minutes before a meter would ever register the change – she is also the best friend a boy could ask for.

“Aiden looked at me and said, ‘This is a dream,’” Jenni told WABC. “We have been so amazed by the outpouring of support,” Jenni Heath said. “He is feeling the love. … There are no words.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Pawesome Story With Your Friends – Photo by Jenni Heath