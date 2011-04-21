Disabled Bodies, but Able Workers!
80 percent of the workers hired at the Tennessee factory, which makes artificial grass, are disabled — but, owner David Morris doesn’t see them that way. Every worker and manager with cerebral palsy, downs syndrome, or schizophrenia is considered “able”.
Nothing special is done to help them. They simply work alongside others — and they do a good job.
WATCH the Making a Difference video below…
This story could bring hope to many people and inspiration to many employers.