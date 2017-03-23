Dog Rescued by Drone After Being Trapped in Mine for 5 Days

27-year-old Katinka Slingsby spent five frantic days searching for her missing Chihuahua named Cherry.

The pup had gone missing when Katinka was playing fetch with her on Mynydd James near Abertillery in South Wales. When her owner threw a stick for her to retrieve, Cherry disappeared.

Supporters donated over $1,500, but a local drone company caught wind of the story and offered up one of their own drones for use free of charge.

Within 20 minutes of surveying the area with heat-seeking technology, they found Cherry trapped inside an abandoned mine.

The pup was rescued, taken to a local veterinarian, and deemed totally healthy, albeit somewhat bruised.

“It is absolutely amazing,” says Katinka. “It was overwhelming. I just want to say thank you as we couldn’t have found Cherry without the community and I’m so touched by everybody’s help.”

Katinka says that she will either be refunding people’s crowdfunding donations or donating it to an animal rescue-based charity.

