Dog Slaughter Banned in South Korean Market

by McKinley Corbley

The slaughter of canines has officially been banned in South Korea’s largest dog meat market, starting as early as next week.

“Starting off with the removal of slaughtering facilities and cages in the market, we will ultimately stop the dog meat trade in Moran Market,” Seongnam city official Kang Won-gu told The Korea Herald.

The vendors will receive financial support from the city until they have the resources to pursue other jobs and careers as part of the districts efforts to reform the market.

This announcement has been a long time coming since the vendor’s association has been receiving constant pressure from animal rights activists over the unusual cruelty.

