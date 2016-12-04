Dolly Parton Offers Monthly Cash Support to Families Affected by Tennessee Wildfires Culture

McKinley Corbley

Beloved country singer and actress Dolly Parton announced on Wednesday that her foundation would be donating $1,000 every month to each family affected by the wildfires raging through the Great Smoky Mountains.

The wildfires have ravaged Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge since Monday night. Several hundred homes have already been damaged, along with thousands of acres of Tennessee wilderness.

If you’d like to donate to the fundraiser, you can visit the Dollywood Foundation website here.

(WATCH the video below)

