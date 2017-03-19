Can You Guess What This Dreamer is Dreaming?

Can You Guess What This Dreamer is Dreaming? Photo of the Day by deloreshively

I was super moved by seeing this amazing soul today on my morning commute in Venice, California.

I became Inspired and humbled by this gentleman peacefully sitting in front of this mural—right in the center as if he were drawing power from the word dreamer.

He just looked so content to rest his head back and happily dream against the vibrant colors.

MORE: Watch 80-Year-old Stun Music Store With Shredding Guitar Solo

I wonder what he dreams of, not letting a wheelchair confine him inside. He’s out in the world, in the sunshine and, I imagine, still dreaming.

Imagining his courage and strength can be a great reminder of how beautiful life is, depending on your perspective and what you make of it.

POPULAR: Artists Fuse Nature Into Their Dazzling Street Art (LOOK)

MULTIPLY the Good – Share the Inspiration…