All Dutch Trains Now Run 100% On Wind Power

Starting on January 1st, all electric trains in the Netherlands are powered 100% by clean, renewable wind energy.

MORE: Las Vegas Now Draws 100% of its Energy From Renewables

Completion of the goal one year ahead of schedule is reportedly thanks to the construction of new wind farms in Finland, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

The Dutch train company NS alone ferries over 600,000 people per day, which equals to about 1.2 billion kWh of electricity per year – about the same amount of electricity used by all of the households in Amsterdam.

Enabling such a quick, dramatic readjustment to their carbon footprint will hopefully work as inspiration for other railway companies worldwide.

Stay Green: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by Generaal Gibson, CC)