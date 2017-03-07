Dying Writer Pens Heartfelt Plea For Someone to Marry Her Husband Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Amy Krouse Rosenthal was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. Now, while lying on her deathbed, she has penned a “dating profile” for her husband in order to attract him a new lover in her stead.

Published as “You May Want To Marry My Husband” in the New York Times, the children’s book author says she only has days left “being a person on this planet”. With the time that she does have, however, she describes the character of her loving husband Jason Brian Rosenthal.

“It was 1989. We were only 24,” says Amy. “I had precisely zero expectations about this going anywhere. But when he knocked on the door of my little frame house, I thought, ‘Uh-oh, there is something highly likable about this person.’”

RELATED: Daughter Fulfills Dad’s Last Wish With Side-Splitting Obituary

She goes on to describe her husband as “5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and hazel eyes”.

Amy says that Jason is a sharp dresser, a good chef, an enthusiastic concert-goer, a compassionate father, an artist as well as a lawyer, and a very caring husband.

“Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers. This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.”

MORE: Late Daughter Unknowingly Left Priceless Gift for Grieving Mom

“My guess is you know enough about him now. So let’s swipe right.”

Amy then makes it very clear that she wishes that she had more time with her devoted husband and children, but as fate would have it, she must now pass the gauntlet to someone else.

“I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins.”

Click To Share The Love Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint