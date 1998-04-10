Easter Peace Accord Signed in Northern Ireland!

(Good Friday, April 10, 1998) The two-year-old peace talks in Northern Ireland finally produced a settlement this afternoon after an imposed deadline forced a 32-hour marathon debate among the parties.

Weary, but determined delegates from 2 countries and 8 different political factions signed off on the agreement which would, if ratified, establish self-rule for Northern Ireland, which has been under direct British control for 26 years. It would also create historic cooperation with the independent Republic of Ireland to the south.

British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Mr. Ahern had arrived to give a needed push to the talks, in near-collapse three days ago, and President Clinton telephoned at several key points, even at 3:30 in the morning, urging several of the participants toward a resolution.

The Protestant (unionist) majority won assurances that Northern Ireland would remain under British authority until a majority of voters consented otherwise. And they will enjoy a clear majority in the new 108-member council created for their self-governance.

The Catholic nationalists, who want to rejoin the Irish Republic, have been a minority burdened by prejudice. They would receive a declaration of equality and mutual respect and participation in both a new north/south “ministerial council” and newly-established cross-border discussions with the Republic that would involve a range of issues like transportation and tourism.

“There’s a symbolism about Easter, and every Irishman knows that,” said Seamus Mallon, deputy leader of the Social Democratic and Labor Party and a delegate at the talks. “The old Northern Ireland has died, and now, on Easter weekend, it is ready to rise again.”

Implementation of the agreement depends on a majority of Irish voters ratifying it on May 22,1998. The chances for passage are very good. (See below for May update)