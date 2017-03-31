El Salvador Becomes First Country to Ban Toxic Metals Mining Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

The smallest country in Central America has just passed a pretty big law regarding metal mining.

El Salvador has just become the first country in the world to totally prohibit the exploration and mining of metals above or within the earth.

Though mining for minerals such as salt and sand will still be allowed, the use of mercury and cyanide in the mining process is included in the ban.

“Large scale mining can cause environmental contamination and contribute to the violation of the rights of local communities to protect their personal security and livelihoods,” wrote 10 members Congress, discouraging the act of mining. “In recent years, many countries of Latin America have experienced violence and conflict related to mining.”

“Mining is not an appropriate way to reduce poverty and inequality in this country,” said Ivan Morales, country director for the charity Oxfam in El Salvador, according to DW. “It would only exacerbate the social conflict and level of water contamination we already have.”

Reprint (Photo by Game of Light, CC)