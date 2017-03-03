Elementary School Gives Honorable Viking Funerals For Class Goldfish Uplift

Kids by Good News Network

These warrior goldfish were too good for the goldfish bowl – so their child guardians gave them a proper sendoff in style.

WATCH: Girl Once Denied a Horse Trained Her Cow Instead

So in honor of their deaths, the grade 3 and 4 classes gave them Viking funerals with little cardboard boats. Apparently, the ship made out of an egg carton floated the best.

“We knew that the Vikings would only have sent the most beautiful ships to be burned for important people in their communities,” says the school. “While we will miss Freddy and Bubbles, we certainly enjoyed giving them a good send off to Valhalla.”

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends