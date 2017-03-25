Good News in History, March 25

On this date 73 years ago, a Royal Air Force sergeant survived a jump from 18,000 feet without a parachute. The 21-year-old WWII gunner decided when his Lancaster bomber was on fire, it was better to jump than burn. His fall was broken by pine trees and soft snow and he suffered only a sprained leg. The Germans were impressed… (1944)

Nicholas Stephen Alkemade was subsequently captured and interviewed by the German Gestapo, who were initially suspicious of his claim to have fallen without a parachute until the wreckage of the aircraft was examined. He was a celebrated prisoner of war, before being repatriated in May 1945. Reportedly, the Germans gave Alkemade a certificate testifying to the fact, according to Guy Murchie, in The World Aloft.

MORE Good News on this Date:

The British Parliament abolished the slave trade (1807)

The modern Olympics began in Athens, Greece (1896)

Greek Independence Day was established (1920)

97 percent of all Dutch physicians went on strike againt Nazi registration (1943)

While still in his twenties, Martin Luther King Jr. led 25,000 to the state capitol in Montgomery, Ala. (1965)

John & Yoko staged first bed-in for peace in Amsterdam (1969)

Wiki Wiki Web, the world's first wiki was made public by Ward Cunningham in Portland, Oregon (1995)

The Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation gave $1 million to put food in backpacks for poor children to take home from school throughout America (2014)

And, on this date in 2009, thirteen Palestinian girls and boys from a West Bank refugee camp traveled with their musical director to Israel to perform for elderly Holocaust survivors. Most of the audience at the Holocaust Survivors Center did not know the youths were Palestinians from such a rough area until it was announced. Amidst gasps, the orchestra began to play songs for peace, and the audience broke out in applause. The event was part of “Good Deeds Day,” an annual event at the Center.

Notable Birthdays: Gloria Steinem, 83; Aretha Franklin, 75; Elton John, 70; Sarah Jessica Parker, 52

Top photo: Royal Air Force Sergeant J. Morgan, tail gunner

