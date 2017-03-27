Good News in History, March 27

On this day 41 years ago, the first 4.6 miles of the Washington, DC Metro subway system opened. The Metro network now includes six lines, 91 stations, and 117 miles (188 km) of route and is the second-busiest U.S. rapid transit system for number of passenger trips, after the New York City Subway. Its award-winning design came from Chicago architect Harry Weese… (1976)

Many Metro stations were designed by Weese and are examples of late-20th century modern architecture with their heavy use of exposed concrete and repetitive design motifs. The clean, graffiti-free stations also reflect the influence of Washington’s neoclassical architecture in their overarching coffered ceiling vaults. Weese worked with lighting designer Bill Lam for the indirect lighting used throughout the system. The design of the Metro’s vaulted-ceiling stations was voted number 106 on the “America’s Favorite Architecture” list compiled by the American Institute of Architects in 2007. (Click to enlarge photos by pkingDesign (top); and Shujenchang, CC)

Canadian inventor Abraham Gesner received US patents for his innovation called kerosene, a cleaner lamp fuel for indoor and street lighting which mostly eliminated the use of whale oil from sperm whales (1855)

And, on this day in 1931, the former professional player and long-time manager of the New York Giants, John McGraw, said night baseball would never catch on.