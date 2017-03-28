Good News in History, March 28

150 years ago today, Denton “Cy” Young was born. During his 22-season career as a Major League Baseball pitcher, he established multiple unbeatable records, some of which have stood for a century. Young, whose nickname was short for ‘Cyclone’, compiled 511 wins–the most in history (94 ahead of Walter Johnson)–and holds the record for most career innings pitched (7,356), most games started (815), and most complete games (749). One year after Young’s death, the Cy Young Award was created to honor the best pitcher of the season. (1867)

MORE Good News on this Date:

The famed Louvre museum opened to the public in Paris (1794)

On this day in 1905, Marlin Perkins, the American zoologist and television host was born. Pursuing his passion for reptiles, he quit college to become a laborer at the zoo in St. Louis, his for hometown, working his way up to become director at various zoos in the US. He became the famed host of Wild Kingdom, a TV show that gave many Americans their first exposure to the conservation movement and the protection of endangered species.

On this day in 2006, the World Bank approved a plan to cancel the debt of 17 of the world’s poorest countries, forgiving some $37 billion in loans. The organization reacted to pressure from televised global concerts and internet organizing by the ONE campaign against extreme poverty, championed by the rockers Bono and Bob Geldorf. Financiers agreed to a package that called for additional donor contributions over time to ensure delivery of new resources for poverty reduction.

And, on this day in 1944, a Swedish housewife in her mid-thirties, Astrid Lindgren, sprained her ankle so bad that she was confined to bed and finally put pen to paper transcribing the bedtime stories she’d been telling her 10-year-old daughter for years. Pippi Longstocking, whose character became a “new role model and a cradle for female assertiveness” has been translated into more than 60 languages from Arabic to Zulu.