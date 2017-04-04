Good News in History, April 4

On this day 130 years ago, the first female elected to any office in the United States, Susanna M. Salter, won the mayoral race in Argonia, Kansas. At the time, women didn’t even have the right to vote. Her name had been placed on the ballot as a prank by a group of men who were actually against women in politics and hoped to secure a humiliating loss that would discourage females from running… (1887)

Salter herself did not even know she was among the slate of candidates before the polls opened. When, on election day itself, she agreed to accept office if elected, the Women’s Christian Temperance Union abandoned its preferred candidate and voted for Salter en masse, helping to secure her election by a two-thirds majority. She reportedly presided over the city government with great decorum.

MORE Good News on this Date:

Bluesman ‘ Muddy Waters ‘ was born in Mississippi (1913)

14-year-old German Holocaust victim, Anne Frank, wrote in her diary: "I want to go on living even after my death! And therefore I am grateful to God for giving me this gift…of expressing all that is in me." (1944)

The North Atlantic Treaty pact was signed by twelve nations to create NATO (1949)

The peace sign was created by artist Gerald Holtom in London for an anti-war protest in Aldermaston, England, incorporating the flag signals (semaphores) for the letters N and D – for Nuclear Disarmament (1958)

Jimi Hendrix, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Joni Mitchell, Al Kooper and Ted Nugent met up for an all night blues, folk and rock session at The New Generation Club, New York after hearing the news of Martin Luther King's assassination (1968)

The first temporary artificial heart was implanted by Dr. Denton Cooley (1969)

President Ronald Reagan called for an international ban on chemical weapons (1984)

The Angola government and UNITA rebels signed a peace treaty ending the Angolan Civil War (2002)

Beyonce Knowles married Jay-Z at his New York apartment (2008)

Prosecutor John M. Tran, elected by the state's General Assembly, became the first Asian-American to serve as judge in the Commonwealth of Virginia (2013)

Also, on this day in 1975, Microsoft was founded as a partnership between childhood friends and computer whiz-kids Bill Gates and Paul Allen. The company is the largest seller of software (MS-DOS for early IBM PCs, and later, Windows and Microsoft Office). It also makes the Xbox game console.

And, Happy Birthday to Robert Downey, Jr., who turns 52 years old today. (1965)