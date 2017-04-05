Good News in History, April 5

130 years ago on this day, Anne Sullivan finally was able to break though a wall of isolation and hostility in order to teach the word “water” to Helen Keller, who could not see, nor hear, nor speak until this gifted teacher entered her life. WATCH the moment recreated in film The Miracle Worker… (1887)

Happy Birthday to Gen. Colin Powell, who turns 82 years old today (1915)

The song "We Are the World" was played simultaneously by an estimated 5,000 radio stations around the globe (1985)

The trade union Solidarity was granted legal status in Poland (1989)

In Japan, the Akashi-Kaikyo Bridge opened to traffic, becoming the largest suspension bridge in the world (1998)

115 Chinese coal miners were freed as the world watched, culminating eight days of rescue efforts in a flooded mine, following an accident that already killed 38 (2010)

Also, on this day in 1614, the first interracial marriage was recorded in North America. Pocahontas, the native American daughter of Chief Powhatan, married colonist John Rolfe from the English settlement of Jamestown. Her descendants, through their son Thomas, include members of the First Families of Virginia, First Ladies Edith Wilson and Nancy Reagan, and astronomer Percival Lowell.

And, on this day in 1722, “Easter Island” was first discovered and recorded by a European visitor. The Dutch explorer Jacob Roggeveen named it so because he encountered it on Easter Sunday. The large stone statues, or moai, for which Easter Island is famous (click to enlarge the photo), were carved by natives there, between 1100–1680, using solidified volcanic ash found near an extinct volcano. A total of 887 monolithic stone statues have been inventoried, with many having torsos ending at the top of the thighs, although a small number are complete figures that kneel on bent knees with their hands over their stomachs. Each sculpture represented the deceased head of a lineage and required a couple hundred men to relocate it to other parts of the island. Some of the largest weighed 82 tons and were placed upright upon stone platforms facing the ocean. –Photo by Aurbina (CC)