Good News in History, April 8

40 years ago today, the debut album by The Clash was released in the UK. Recorded during three weekend sessions, the self-titled LP is widely celebrated as one of the greatest punk albums of all time. Americans bought over 100,000 imported copies, making it one of the biggest-selling import records ever. WATCH a 1980 TV feature on the new band… (1977)



Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run, surpassing Babe Ruth’s 39-year-old record (1974)

And, on this day, the anniversary of Buddha’s birth is celebrated in Japan, Taiwan and Korea (563 – 483 BC). Visitors to shrines on his birthday take an offering of fresh spring cherry blossoms flowers. Children pour sweet tea (hydrangea leaf amacha) over the head of the statue of an infant Buddha. Some believe it rained tea on the day he was born.

Siddhartha Gautama was the founder of Buddhism, the fourth largest religion in the world. As a prince in northeastern India, he lived a life of luxury until he was 29 and saw an old man, a sick man, and a family mourning their dead. Like all Hindus, the prince believed in reincarnation. The thought troubled him that people had to return to this world to suffer again, so he left his wife, child, luxurious lifestyle, and future role as a leader of his people, to search for an end to suffering.

For years he chose a life of extreme poverty. The story goes that he eventually collapsed from starvation after fasting for six years. Next, he turned away from the idea that poverty is the path to enlightenment and he decided that it is best to pursue a “Middle Way” between luxury and poverty, largely defined by moderation and meditation. At 35 he attained enlightenment (Nirvana) and assumed the title Lord Buddha (one who has awakened).

He defined three practices to help gain enlightenment, which help Define the “Religion” of Buddhism:

Sila: Virtue, good conduct, morality. This is based on two fundamental principles: The principle of equality: that all living entities are equal and the principle of reciprocity: This is the “Golden Rule” in Christianity — to do onto others as you would wish them do onto you. Samadhi: Concentration, meditation, mental development, which leads to personal freedom and helps us maintain good conduct. Prajna: Discernment, insight, wisdom, enlightenment. This is the real heart of Buddhism. Wisdom will emerge if your mind is pure and calm.

Albert Einstein said: “Buddhism has the characteristics of what would be expected in a cosmic religion for the future: it transcends a personal God, avoids dogmas and theology; it covers both the natural & spiritual, and it is based on a religious sense aspiring from the experience of all things, natural and spiritual, as a meaningful unity.”

And, Happy Birthday to actress Robin Wright who turns 51 years old today. Known for her film portrayals as Buttercup, in The Princess Bride, and Jenny in Forrest Gump, she recently won a Golden Globe for playing the devious political wife on the critically acclaimed Netflix series House of Cards. (1966)